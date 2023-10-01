New listings of homes for sale in N.J. drop again. Median listing price now at $544K.

Somerset County had 298 newly listed homes on the market in August at a median listing price of $676,250, according to the Realtor.com data.

Every county showed declines from August 2022. Mercer County, with 384 homes were listed in August, was the only county to come close to breaking even at less than a 1% drop.

Traffic shift planned for median barrier project on Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridgeLane restrictions will be in place during the night

PennDOT $5.2 median barrier replacement project beginning this weekend, lasts until November 2024The median barrier project on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) Bridge is expected to begin Sunday, October 1st around 9:00pm.The bridge spans theSusquehanna River

New $2 million Texas Roadhouse steakhouse to open in this new North Texas locationKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.

New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and floodingStates of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey after heavy rain flooded major roadways and brought mass transit to a virtual standstill. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk explains which areas were hardest hit.

Relentess rain “turned roads into rivers” in New Jersey and New York CityThe continuous rainstorms in New Jersey and New York City caused severe flooding that filled the roads with water. A flood watch is in effect for the tri-state area around New York City until 6 p.m. Saturday. NBC10’s Johnny Archer examines how the rain and floods impacted the area.

New York City, New Jersey brought to a standstill by flash floodingA coastal storm unleashed more than 8 inches of rain in parts of New York City, stranding vehicles, closing roads and causing travel delays as record amounts of rain fell.

