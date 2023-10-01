New listings of homes for sale in N.J. drop again. Median listing price now at $544K.

Somerset County had 298 newly listed homes on the market in August at a median listing price of $676,250, according to the Realtor.com data.
Every county showed declines from August 2022. Mercer County, with 384 homes were listed in August, was the only county to come close to breaking even at less than a 1% drop.
Traffic shift planned for median barrier project on Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridgeLane restrictions will be in place during the night
New $2 million Texas Roadhouse steakhouse to open in this new North Texas locationKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.
New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and floodingStates of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey after heavy rain flooded major roadways and brought mass transit to a virtual standstill. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk explains which areas were hardest hit.
Somerset County had 298 newly listed homes on the market in August at a median listing price of $676,250, according to the Realtor.com data.
Every county showed declines from August 2022. Mercer County, with 384 homes were listed in August, was the only county to come close to breaking even at less than a 1% drop.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.