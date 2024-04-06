New Life: A Thrilling Film Set to Release on May 3

Hailing from The Mortuary Collection and Something in the Dirt producers, the John Rosman-directed film is set to arrive in theaters and On Demand on May 3 . New Life follows two different women with connecting stories. Jess, desperate to escape her past, is on the run trying to cross the Canadian border. Elsa, on the other hand, is a resourceful agent assigned to bring her in.
As the two embark on a quest for redemption, things quickly turn into a terrifying confrontation in the midst of a disaster. “A mysterious woman on the run, and the resourceful fixer assigned to bring her in. Their two unique stories inextricably link, as the stakes of the pursuit rise to apocalyptic proportions,” the logline reads.The upcoming movie, produced by T. Justin Ross and Mike Marchlewski, serves as Rosman’s feature directorial debut. It stars Sonya Walger (For All Mankind),(Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), and Tony Amendola (The Curse of La Llorona). David Lawson J
