New Laser-Based Technique Speeds Up Discovery of Promising Metamaterials

The technique could speed up the development of acoustic lenses, impact-resistant films, and other futuristic materials. Metamaterials are products of engineering wizardry. They are made from everyday polymers, ceramics, and metals. And when constructed precisely at the microscale, in intricate architectures, these ordinary materials can take on extraordinary properties.

With the help of computer simulations, engineers can play with any combination of microstructures to see how certain materials can transform, for instance, into sound-focusing acoustic lenses or lightweight, bulletproof films. But simulations can only take a design so far. To know for sure whether a metamaterial will stand up to expectation, physically testing them is a must. But there’s been no reliable way to push and pull onat the microscale, and to know how they will respond, without contacting and physically damaging the structures in the process.Now, a new laser-based technique offers a safe and fast solution that could speed up the discovery of promising metamaterials for real-world application

