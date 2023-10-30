New Kids on the Block to come to Columbus in 2024

New Kids on the Block will come to Nationwide Arena in August 2024 (Image: Live Nation)You'll want to 'block' off a date next August in your calendar- the legendary pop band New Kids on the Block is set to come to Columbus.

Fans old and new can see them play at Nationwide Arena on August 23, 2024 as part of The Magic Summer 2024 tour, which takes its name from the 1990 tour of the same name which pinpointed the success of the 90s boy band, featuring onstage magic acts by Harry Blackstone Jr.

Fans old and new will be able to see their greatest hits live to make new memories or relive cherished ones next summer when the tour kicks off in June. “The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night,” vocalist Donnie Wahlberg said in a media release. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.” headtopics.com

Fans can also expect guest appearances by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff on this tour, which marks 15 years since NKOTB's reunion in 2008.

