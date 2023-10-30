New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul coming to Noblesville in August 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Boy band New Kids on the Block is coming to Noblesville next summer as part of the"The Magic Summer 2024" tour.on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and feature special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Fanclub and CITI presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 1. General admission tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3. The group has"promised to be performing their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country," according to a press release announcing the tour.

"The Magic Summer 2024" will be New Kids on the Block's first mostly outdoor venue tour in 15 years, with its final stop in Noblesville. Formed in 1984, New Kids on the Block broke out in 1989, has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. headtopics.com

