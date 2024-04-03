New Karate Kid Movie Adds More Cast Members

Even more cast members have been brought on board for the upcoming Karate Kid movie. The 2024 feature will unite the two major branches of the Karate Kid franchise with Jackie Chan reprising his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 reboot opposite Ralph Macchio reprising his original 1984 role as Daniel LaRusso, a character which he has played in three movies so far, as well as the hit streaming show Cobra Kai.

The titular role of the new movie, which is set to premiere in December, will be played by American Born Chinese alumnus Ben Wan

The New 'Karate Kid' Film Adds 'Ms. Marvel' and 'It' stars

'Karate Kid' Sequel Casts Joshua Jackson

8 Karate Kid References We're Still Waiting For Ahead Of Cobra Kai Season 6

How Cobra Kai Season 6 Connects With Karate Kid's Wider Universe Teased By Co-Creator

'The Karate Kid' 40th Anniversary 4K Looks Like An Old VHS Box

Karate Kid 3 Already Revealed The Perfect Plan For Cobra Kai Season 6's Villains

