New Jersey Supreme Court to rule on pandemic-related insurance exclusions

New Jersey’s Supreme Court is expected to consider whether an Atlantic City casino can get payouts from business interruption insurance for losses during the COVID-19 outbreak. A worker at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. installs a sign indicating that slot machines will routinely be sanitized once the casino reopened a month later to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, June 3, 2020.
The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in a case involving whether insurance companies were correct in denying payouts to the casino for business losses during the state-mandated closure in 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)2 of 5Roulette dealers wearing face masks at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. wait for customers on Dec. 2, 2022. The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in a case involving whether insurance companies were correct in denying payouts to the casino for business losses during the state-mandated closure in 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)3 of 5A slot machine is seen at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J., June 3, 2020, indicating it was routinely sanitized once the casino reopened during the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak. The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments, Wednesday, Sept.
|
A worker at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. installs a sign indicating that slot machines will routinely be sanitized once the casino reopened a month later to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, June 3, 2020. The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in a case involving whether insurance companies were correct in denying payouts to the casino for business losses during the state-mandated closure in 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)2 of 5Roulette dealers wearing face masks at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. wait for customers on Dec. 2, 2022. The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in a case involving whether insurance companies were correct in denying payouts to the casino for business losses during the state-mandated closure in 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)3 of 5A slot machine is seen at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J., June 3, 2020, indicating it was routinely sanitized once the casino reopened during the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak. The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in a case involving whether insurance companies were correct in denying payouts to the casino for business losses during the state-mandated closure in 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)4 of 5A worker installs a plexiglass barrier at a reservations desk at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. on June 3, 2020, about a month before it was allowed to reopen during the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak. The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in a case involving whether insurance companies were correct in denying payouts to the casino for business losses during the state-mandated closure in 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)5 of 5A dealer wearing a face mask conducts a game of roulette at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. on Dec. 2, 2022. The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in a case involving whether insurance companies were correct in denying payouts to the casino for business losses during the state-mandated closure in 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) |
A worker at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. installs a sign indicating that slot machines will routinely be sanitized once the casino reopened a month later to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, June 3, 2020. The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in a case involving whether insurance companies were correct in denying payouts to the casino for business losses during the state-mandated closure in 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)1 of 5
A worker at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. installs a sign indicating that slot machines will routinely be sanitized once the casino reopened a month later to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, June 3, 2020. The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in a case involving whether insurance companies were correct in denying payouts to the casino for business losses during the state-mandated closure in 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)