Menendez’s wife totes Chanel purse to NYC court as couple pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes — including $100K in gold barsSame legal obstacle that got Bob Menendez off the hook in 2015 corruption case factors into new indictmentProsecutor Paul Monteleoni said the pretrial “discovery” process has been delayed because some of it involved classified information, and said the evidence – described as “quite voluminous” – could take several more weeks to get through.

Same legal obstacle that got Bob Menendez off the hook in 2015 corruption case factors into new indictment Prosecutor Paul Monteleoni said the pretrial “discovery” process has been delayed because some of it involved classified information, and said the evidence – described as “quite voluminous” – could take several more weeks to get through.

“I’m certainly going to try to hold to the dates,” the judge said. They both pleaded not-guilty at their first court appearance in the case Sept. 27. NFL quickly realizes it made a Taylor Swift mistake

Read more:

nypost »

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez expected back in Manhattan court for bribery caseSen. Menendez pleaded not guilty to bribery charges​ last Wednesday and was released on $100,000 bond.

Pat Pespas, star of HBO's N.J.-based 'Telemarketers' docudrama, is missingPolice say he may be operating a white 2002 Ford Mustang with New Jersey license plates.

Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery caseA judge is planning a spring trial for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife

Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery caseA judge is planning a spring trial for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife. The couple are accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who sought the senator’s help and influence over foreign affairs.

Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery caseA judge is planning a spring trial for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife.

Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery caseA judge is planning a spring trial for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife.

Menendez’s wife totes Chanel purse to NYC court as couple pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes — including $100K in gold bars

NJ businessman accused of bribing Sen. Bob Menendez claims they’re not friends, pleads not guilty

Same legal obstacle that got Bob Menendez off the hook in 2015 corruption case factors into new indictment

NJ Sen. Bob Menendez’s most stunning alleged acts — including hiding bribe money stuffed in jacket pockets emblazoned with his nameJudge Sidney Stein, during a hearing in Manhattan federal court, urged prosecutors to get the ball rolling on the high-profile corruption case, which accuses Menendez and his wife of trading favors to help three New Jersey businessmen and the government of Egypt.

Prosecutor Paul Monteleoni said the pretrial “discovery” process has been delayed because some of it involved classified information, and said the evidence – described as “quite voluminous” – could take several more weeks to get through.

Stein said that the defense will have to submit all of its evidence by Dec. 4.

“I’m certainly going to try to hold to the dates,” the judge said.

Menendez, 69, was not in court after his lawyer argued that he had to be in Washington DC for his Senatorial duties.New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s trial on charges he pocketed bribes will begin on May 6, a federal judge ruled Monday.The pair are accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes – including at least 13 ingots and a Mercedes-Benz convertible, according to a federal indictment.

They both pleaded not-guilty at their first court appearance in the case Sept. 27.

The senator was freed on a was a $100,000 bond, while his wife was released on on a $250,000 bond secured by the couple’s Englewood Cliffs, NJ, home.

NFL quickly realizes it made a Taylor Swift mistake

Mom of three riding lawn mower at airport killed in freak accident with plane

Retired couple spent almost 500 days at sea after booking 51 straight cruises because it's cheaper than retirement home

Here's why you should order groceries with FreshDirect: Fall offerings

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Jennifer Lopez felt ‘insecure and uncertain’ about her body after giving birth to twins Max and Emme

Serena Kerrigan gives tour of her $6,800-a-month ‘naked imagery’ NYC apartment in SFKTV debut

Bill Maher Prods A Struggling Ron DeSantis During The Return of ‘Real Time’: “If The Campaign Was Going Well, You Wouldn’t Be On This Show”New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's trial on charges he pocketed bribes will begin on May 6, a federal judge ruled Monday.