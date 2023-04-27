New Jersey Mayor Charged with Public Corruption and Racism in Police Department

New Jersey’s attorney general charged the longtime mayor of Clark Township with public corruption Monday, saying he ran his landscaping company out of town hall. He also recommended firing two top police officers after a years-long investigation found rampant racism, sexism and poor professional practices in the township’s police department.
Attorney General Matthew Platkin said detectives uncovered a scheme that Mayor Salvatore Bonaccorso used city resources and personnel to run his private landscaping company. The AG also accused Bonaccorso of fraudulently obtaining permits to remove underground oil tanks while taking in hundreds of thousands of dollars for the work. “While acting in his official capacity as the mayor, Bonaccorso allegedly operated his tank-removal business out of his township office,” Platkin said. He said Bonaccorso used an engineer’s name and license number on permit applications in nearly two dozen towns for tank inspections and removals, without the engineer’s knowledge. Bonaccorso, 63, has been the mayor of Clark since 200
