New Jersey Mayor Charged with Public Corruption and Racism in Police Department

New Jersey’s attorney general charged the longtime mayor of Clark Township with public corruption Monday, saying he ran his landscaping company out of town hall. He also recommended firing two top police officers after a years-long investigation found rampant racism, sexism and poor professional practices in the township’s police department.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said detectives uncovered a scheme that Mayor Salvatore Bonaccorso used city resources and personnel to run his private landscaping company. The AG also accused Bonaccorso of fraudulently obtaining permits to remove underground oil tanks while taking in hundreds of thousands of dollars for the work. “While acting in his official capacity as the mayor, Bonaccorso allegedly operated his tank-removal business out of his township office,” Platkin said. He said Bonaccorso used an engineer’s name and license number on permit applications in nearly two dozen towns for tank inspections and removals, without the engineer’s knowledge. Bonaccorso, 63, has been the mayor of Clark since 200





WNYC » / 🏆 602. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

- New Brunswick, New Jersey job with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New JerseyPostdoctoral positions at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, Rutgers University-State University of New Jersey (New Brunswick campus) are available immediately.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop seeking Democratic bid for New Jersey governorFulop is the first of what is expected to be many Democrats to vie to succeed Murphy, who won reelection in 2021 and is barred from seeking a third straight term. Duh- Using 9/11 footage in a campaign ad is disgraceful & offensive it let's you know all you need to know about him. He lies, everything he mentions in the ad in regards to his tenure as Mayor can be disapproven with little effort. He's the poster child for pay to play. jerseycity

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Former New Jersey governor Jim McGreevey running for Jersey City mayorMcGreevey was forced to resign as governor after admitting to an extramarital affair.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Former New Jersey governor Jim McGreevey considering running for mayor of Jersey CityNineteen years after former New Jersey governor Jim McGreevey resigned after coming out as gay, he's considering a political comeback. McGreevey tells MKramerTV he is giving serious consideration to running for mayor of Jersey City.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Bipartisan Calls For Menendez’s Resignation Grow: Speaker McCarthy Joins New Jersey DemocratsNew Jersey’s Democratic governor and two Democratic New Jersey representatives also called for Menendez’ resignation.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

The D.C. Republicans could learn a lesson from Lakewood | MulshineNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »