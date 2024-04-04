New Jersey Judge to Rule on MTA's Congestion Pricing Program in June

A New Jersey federal judge said on Wednesday that he plans to rule on the fate of the MTA ’s congestion pricing program in early June — just before the agency seeks to begin tolling drivers who go south of 60th Street in Manhattan . Judge Leo Gordon shared when he expects to rule on the Garden State’s challenge to the tolling program during the first of two days of oral arguments in U.S. District Court in Newark.

While other lawsuits seeking to block congestion pricing are also pending in Manhattan, Gordon will likely be the first to rule on whether the MTA and federal government’s analysis of the program’s likely impacts was adequate. He seemed to acknowledge on Wednesday that his ruling on congestion pricing would have major implications for the region and entire country. “This case could set a precedent,” MTA lawyer Elizabeth Knauer said, touting congestion pricing as a national model to help fight climate chang

New Jersey Judge MTA Congestion Pricing Tolling Manhattan Ruling Implications Transportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Gothamist / 🏆 456. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Jersey's unique primary ballot design seems to face skepticism from judge in lawsuitNew Jersey’s one-of-a-kind method of drawing primary ballots has prompted some apparent skepticism from a federal judge. The judge held a hearing Monday as he considers a lawsuit claiming the system favors preferred candidates of establishment party leaders and gives them a more prominent position on the primary ballot.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

New Jersey's unique primary ballot design seems to face skepticism from judge in lawsuitNew Jersey’s one-of-a-kind method of drawing primary ballots has prompted some apparent skepticism from a federal judge

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

New Jersey's unique primary ballot design seems to face skepticism from judge in lawsuitNew Jersey's one-of-a-kind method of drawing primary ballots prompted some apparent skepticism from a federal judge Monday as he considered a legal challenge claiming the system favors preferred candidates of establishment party leaders.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

New Jersey's unique primary ballot design seems to face skepticism from judge in lawsuitThe hearing Monday in federal court in Trenton unfolded a day after the state attorney general said he considered the longstanding system unconstitutional.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Judge orders a redesign of New Jersey ballots, granting Andy Kim’s challenge to party bossesNew Jersey is the only state that allows county parties to place the candidates they back in prominent positions on primary ballots – a system known as “the line.' A judge called it unconstitutional.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Federal judge blocks New Jersey ballot design, saying it favors party-backed candidatesA federal judge is agreeing to block New Jersey’s unique primary ballot design. The design has been widely criticized as boosting the prospects of party-backed candidates. The judge said Friday that the “integrity of the democratic practice” is at stake.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »