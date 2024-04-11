New Jersey Judge Takes Control of Affordable Housing Development in Wealthy Community

A judge is stripping one of New Jersey ’s wealthiest communities of its ability to control where and how dozens of affordable housing units will be built, saying local leaders have shirked their responsibility to build a planned development for too long. Essex County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Santomauro on Tuesday appointed what's known as a special master to decide by June 1 where Millburn must build 75 affordable housing units.

Current municipal leaders oppose the downtown site agreed upon in 2021, citing concerns about environmental remediation and clustering too many affordable units in one place

New Jersey Judge Affordable Housing Millburn Special Master Responsibility Development Opposition Downtown Site Environmental Issues Clustering

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Gothamist / 🏆 456. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Jersey Earthquake: South Jersey residents describe earth shaking; others not convinced it happenedA 4.8 earthquake in Hunterdon County, N.J. rocked the entire region Friday, but some residents in South Jersey weren't convinced they felt the quake just about an hour north from them.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

New Jersey's unique primary ballot design seems to face skepticism from judge in lawsuitNew Jersey’s one-of-a-kind method of drawing primary ballots has prompted some apparent skepticism from a federal judge. The judge held a hearing Monday as he considers a lawsuit claiming the system favors preferred candidates of establishment party leaders and gives them a more prominent position on the primary ballot.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

New Jersey's unique primary ballot design seems to face skepticism from judge in lawsuitNew Jersey’s one-of-a-kind method of drawing primary ballots has prompted some apparent skepticism from a federal judge

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

New Jersey's unique primary ballot design seems to face skepticism from judge in lawsuitNew Jersey's one-of-a-kind method of drawing primary ballots prompted some apparent skepticism from a federal judge Monday as he considered a legal challenge claiming the system favors preferred candidates of establishment party leaders.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

New Jersey's unique primary ballot design seems to face skepticism from judge in lawsuitThe hearing Monday in federal court in Trenton unfolded a day after the state attorney general said he considered the longstanding system unconstitutional.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Judge orders a redesign of New Jersey ballots, granting Andy Kim’s challenge to party bossesNew Jersey is the only state that allows county parties to place the candidates they back in prominent positions on primary ballots – a system known as “the line.' A judge called it unconstitutional.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »