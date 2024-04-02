New Jersey Imposes Highest EV Road Tax in the Nation

With the stroke of a pen, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has unplugged the state's pro-electric-vehicle position, signing into law a new EV road tax that is the highest of its kind in the nation. Starting in July, New Jersey EV owners must pay an annual $250 road tax fee in an effort to offset the state's loss in fuel tax revenue. The new fee will increase by $10 each of the next four years until it reaches $290 in 2028.

To make matters worse, New Jersey requires buyers and leases of all new vehicles to pay four years of registration fees upfront and the new EV fee will be included in that initial payment. Therefore, beginning in July, any new electric vehicle purchased or leased in New Jersey will cost $1,060 more than it does today. That's considerably damaging since the higher initial cost of an electric vehicle is one of the biggest impediments to EV adoptio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



InsideEVs / 🏆 579. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former SDSU president praised for academic, athletic success dies at 82Weber died Sunday at his home in Jersey City, New Jersey, on his 82nd birthday.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Missing New Jersey hiker found safe after being spotted on Ring camera in New YorkPolice said the woman regularly hikes at Ringwood State Park and was disoriented after spending the night in the woods.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

6 Months After New York Banned Airbnb, New Jersey Is Doing GreatNew York placed strict restrictions on short-term rentals last year. Rents still remain high, and some former hosts are frustrated. Meanwhile, Airbnb rentals in New Jersey are booming.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

How much rain will New York and New Jersey get Wednesday and Thursday?The First Alert Weather Team has declared a Red Alert for heavy rain.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

New Jersey lawmakers weigh raising gas tax, new $250 registration fee for electric vehiclesIt could be getting more expensive to drive electric vehicles in the Garden State.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

New Online Casinos in New Jersey for 2023NJ Online Casino players can use AMNY for the latest information, details, and bonuses regarding New Online Casinos in New Jersey for 2023.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »