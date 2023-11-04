After artificial-intelligence-generated nude photos were circulated around a New Jersey high school with superimposed faces of female students, one victim of the situation spoke out to FOX News on Friday. Francesca Mani told 'The Ingraham Angle' that the principal at Westfield High School recently notified her that she was one of multiple victims
. 'After that, I just felt, like, betrayed because I never thought it'd be my classmate, and when I came home, I told my mom and I said, 'We need to do something about this because it's not OK, and people are making it seem like it is.'' Mani said she never personally witnessed the explicit images, but that she felt betrayed. NEW JERSEY HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS ‘HUMILIATED’ AFTER CLASSMATES USE AI TO GENERATE FAKE NUDE IMAGES: REPORT Mani said she believes she knows who the main culprit in the dissemination of the images is, but did not mention their name on air. Her mother, however, suggested the school did not act with enough urgency to find the culprit or culprits and did not take the situation as seriously as it could have. 'As per the email that the principal sent out, the images are gone. As per the conversation that I had over the phone with the vice principal, the images are gone, and I should not worry because it was just a Snapchat,' Dorota Mani said, as Snapchat media often seemingly disappear after several second
