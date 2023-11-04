After artificial-intelligence-generated nude photos were circulated around a New Jersey high school with superimposed faces of female students, one victim of the situation spoke out to FOX News on Friday. Francesca Mani told 'The Ingraham Angle' that the principal at Westfield High School recently notified her that she was one of multiple victims

. 'After that, I just felt, like, betrayed because I never thought it'd be my classmate, and when I came home, I told my mom and I said, 'We need to do something about this because it's not OK, and people are making it seem like it is.'' Mani said she never personally witnessed the explicit images, but that she felt betrayed. NEW JERSEY HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS ‘HUMILIATED’ AFTER CLASSMATES USE AI TO GENERATE FAKE NUDE IMAGES: REPORT Mani said she believes she knows who the main culprit in the dissemination of the images is, but did not mention their name on air. Her mother, however, suggested the school did not act with enough urgency to find the culprit or culprits and did not take the situation as seriously as it could have. 'As per the email that the principal sent out, the images are gone. As per the conversation that I had over the phone with the vice principal, the images are gone, and I should not worry because it was just a Snapchat,' Dorota Mani said, as Snapchat media often seemingly disappear after several second

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSJ: Fake Nudes of Real Students Cause an Uproar at a New Jersey High SchoolAfter boys shared faked pornographic images made of female classmates, both the school and the local police began investigating

Source: WSJ | Read more »

WSJ: Fake Nudes of Real Students Cause an Uproar at a New Jersey High SchoolAfter boys shared faked pornographic images made of female classmates, both the school and the local police began investigating

Source: WSJ | Read more »

NJDOTCOM: New Jersey sending 7 girls soccer players to 2023 High School All-American GameCheck out the seven players who made the roster for the 2023 High School All-American Game.

Source: njdotcom | Read more »

BREITBARTNEWS: AI-Generated Deepfake Porn Scandal Rocks New Jersey High SchoolSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: New Jersey High School girls ‘humiliated’ after classmates use AI to generate fake nude images: reportFemale students at a New Jersey High School were humiliated after fake nude images of themselves were reportedly generated and shared by male classmates.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

CBSNEWYORK: New Jersey high school students accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of classmatesIn an email, the school principal encouraged parents of victims to contact the Westfield Police.

Source: CBSNewYork | Read more »