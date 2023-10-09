New Jersey high school football game ends with wild Hail Mary touchdown

A New Jersey high school football game came down to the wire on Friday night and an incredible Hail Mary helped one team go home happy. Washington Township High School was trailing No. 19 Winslow Township High School and were down to their final play. Cole Aquino dropped back and threw the ball as far as he could. The ball was pinpointed right at the goal line and tipped up in the air.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER DIES AFTER 'MEDICAL EMERGENCY' ON SIDELINES OF GEORGIA GAME Washington won the game 27-25. 'That’s a crazy way to end it. I can’t believe that,' Long told NJ.com after the game. Aquino said, 'It happened so fast, it’s like a blur. I’m still in shock. I just trusted my mechanics and let it fly.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Friendly Fire: The next House Speaker, Ukraine funding, and Murphy moves on Vets homesNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

Biden rejected Hudson Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Here’s why Gov. Murphy didn’t. | MoranNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

All the Ukrainians need is ammunition: A Q&A with Tom MalinowskiNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

Met Opera’s intense ‘Dead Man Walking’ explores horrific crime, punishment, forgiveness | Faith MattersNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

NJ Hospital Association: The health care industry facing significant challenges | OpinionNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

New York, New Jersey leaders condemn unprecedented Hamas attack in IsraelIsraeli authorities said at least 40 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in the deadliest attack in Israel\u200b in years, CBS News reported.