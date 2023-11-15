New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy Launches Bid for U.S. Senate

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Her candidacy aims to make her the first woman elected to the Senate from New Jersey. The Democratic primary already includes Rep. Andy Kim and may include Sen. Bob Menendez. Murphy's priorities include lowering the cost of living, protecting abortion rights, ending gun violence, and defending democracy.

