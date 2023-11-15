New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy Announces Senate Run

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, who has taken an active role in helping govern the state, is running in the 2024 Democratic U.S. Senate primary to replace the indicted U.S. Sen.(D-N.J.). But she instantly becomes the frontrunner thanks not just to her husband’s position as governor but her long list of contacts with party leaders, for whom she’s spent the last six years as a prolific fundraiser.

Murphy did not name Menendez specifically, but she included his image in part of her video launch decrying Capitol politics. “Right now Washington is filled with too many people more interested in getting rich or getting on camera than getting things done for you,” she sai

United States Headlines Read more: POLİTİCO »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC: The Lady Bird Diaries: A Portrait of an Influential First Lady'The Lady Bird Diaries,' an abcnewsstudios documentary, features selected audio passages from over 123 hours of audio diaries that first lady Claudia Alta Johnson recorded during LBJ's presidency. Many of the tapes have not been heard by the public.

Source: ABC | Read more »

AKNEWSNOW: First Lady Jill Biden to Lead Initiative on Women's Health ResearchThe Biden administration announces a new initiative to improve research into women's health issues, led by First Lady Jill Biden. Women are understudied and underrepresented in health research, leading to gaps in knowledge and potential consequences for women's health. The initiative aims to address this issue and improve health outcomes for women.

Source: AKNewsNow | Read more »

ABC7NY: New Jersey Man Accused of Spraying Police Officers in Capitol Attack Appears in CourtA New Jersey man accused of spraying police officers with a chemical irritant in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol made an initial federal court appearance Monday and was ordered held without bail until trial.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

ABC: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Visits Kibbutz Near Gaza BorderFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie visits Kibbutz Kfar Aza near the Gaza Border in Israel, meeting with government officials and victims of terrorist attacks. He surveys the destroyed kibbutz, which was attacked by Hamas militants in October.

Source: ABC | Read more »

VOGUEMAGAZİNE: New Cookbook Explores New York City's Asian RestaurantsMade Here is a new cookbook that delves into the kitchens of New York City's Asian communities, featuring recipes, profiles, and photographs from 43 restaurants across 24 neighborhoods. The book is self-published by Send Chinatown Love, a volunteer-run organization that supported small businesses in New York Chinatown during the pandemic.

Source: voguemagazine | Read more »

LUXURYDAİLY: Rimowa Unveils New Boutique in New York CityRimowa is opening a new boutique at 645 Madison Avenue in New York City. The 12,300-square-foot flagship store features a new store concept and offers a couture experience, exclusive VIP corners, and a multidisciplinary art space. The store is designed with a specific visual narrative, curated textures, and a coordinated color scheme. The brand's signature Valentino Red shade is used throughout the storefront.

Source: LuxuryDaily | Read more »