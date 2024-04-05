New Jersey Fights Against New York's Congestion Pricing Plan

New Jersey and New York were back in a federal courtroom Thursday as the Garden State makes a last-ditch effort to stop New York from implementing congestion pricing in June. New Jersey attorneys say New York 's congestion pricing plan provides no mitigation benefits for at least 13 counties in the Garden State that will be adversely affected by changing traffic patterns. Bruce Nagel, who represents Fort Lee in the consolidated lawsuit, says that's illegal under federal law.

'New York gets it all, we get nothing,' he said. Many of those counties, they say, are already dealing with pollution and chronic conditions. 'The citizens of New Jersey are going to have increased air toxins. It's going to be increased traffic. It's going to double the time to get over the George Washington Bridge in the morning. It's going to create havoc in New Jersey, and nobody on the other side of the river has thought about that,' Nagel sai

New Jersey New York Congestion Pricing Traffic Pollution Lawsuit

