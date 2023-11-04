New Jersey Dentists Donate Smiles to First Responders

Two New Jersey dentists and other oral care professionals have teamed up to give a first responder the gift of a gorgeous new smile. Dr. Jason Auerbach, CEO and founder of Riverside Oral Surgery practices, joined forces with Dr. Dayna Cassandra of DC Cosmetic Dentistry to form the Riverside Oral Surgery First Responders Initiative, which aims to 'donate' restorative and cosmetic dental services to first responders
. Johnnie Ramos, a detective with the Passaic County Sheriff's office in New Jersey, was the first recipient chosen to receive a new smile. MAINE DENTAL PROFESSIONAL STARTS NONPROFIT, DRIVES MOBILE CARE TRUCK STATEWIDE TO SERVE THOSE IN NEED 'We’re very fortunate to be in a position to help people,' Auerbach told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview. 'And it made sense that if we were going to do something like this, that we would do it for people who put themselves in harm's way to be there for others.' He added, 'Those are the people who deserve it the most, in my opinion.' Auerbach and Cassandra, who have been practicing in the same neighborhood for 20 years, set out to organize a team of people who had complementary skill sets and a desire to help others. Those included Dr. Jonathan Mendia, an anesthesiologist, and donation partners Straumann and Kuwata Pan Dent Laboratory, which manufacture dental implant
