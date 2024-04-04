New Italian-Inspired Brunch Menu Launches at D.C. Restaurant

D.C. restaurant launches Italian-inspired brunch menu this Saturday, featuring new dishes and nostalgic classics . Well-Paid Maids offers ethical cleaning services with a starting wage of $24 an hour and benefits like health insurance and 24 days of PTO.

Brunch Italian-Inspired Menu D.C. Restaurant New Dishes Nostalgic Classics Well-Paid Maids Ethical Cleaning Services Competitive Wages Benefits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa Announces New Album ‘Radical Optimism,’ Inspired by Her New Life OutlookOn Wednesday, Dua Lipa announced that she will release her third album, 'Radical Optimism,' on May 3.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

This Palatial Italian Renaissance-Style Estate in South Florida Can Be Yours For $60 MillionThe 26,000-square-foot Italian Renaissance-inspired waterfront mansion contains 12 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Houston Restaurants are Toasting 2024 with New Year's Day BrunchWhether you partied well past midnight or got some much needed shuteye, these Houston restaurants are ready to help you kick off 2024 with a tasty post-NYE brunch. From black-eyed peas for good luck to gut-busting hangover plates and boozy hair-of-the-dog classics, here’s where to get your brunch in Houston...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

New ‘upscale’ Italian restaurant coming to Tempe’s Hayden Ferry LakesideA “new upscale dining concept” will soon be coming to the Hayden Ferry Lakeside office campus in Tempe near the corner of Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Step into the wonder of ViewHouse’s new “Secret Garden”-inspired spot downtownThe cocktail menu fits the decor’s over-the-top flair with drinks like “Le Cloud,” featuring pink lemonade vodka and a cotton candy cloud perched on the glass.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »