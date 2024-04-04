New iPad model numbers spotted on India's regulatory database

The OLED iPad Pro is expected to launch in early May. While we still have about a month until the official announcement, 91mobiles has found references to a new iPad model number on India 's regulatory database . The publication has found the following model numbers for iPads on the Bureau of India n Standards website: A2836 and A2837.

While 91mobiles first thought these could be the new iPad Pro and iPad Air versions, X user Aaron noted that A2387 is the battery for the fifth and sixth generations 12.9-inch iPad Pro. https://twitter.com/aaronp613/status/1775842507001123249 At least, A2386 could be the new battery for the rumored 13-inch OLED iPad Pro model. The new tablet is expected to feature several changes, and its battery (or model number) being spotted on a regulatory database shows Apple is almost ready to unveil i

