New Insights into the Role of Genes in Cockayne Syndrome

Cockayne syndrome is a severe autosomal recessive disorder caused by defective DNA repair mechanisms. People with the disease have much reduced life expectancy and suffer from facial deformities; growth failure; neurological, cognitive, and sensory impairments; bone, joint, and muscle deformities; kidney problems; and premature aging. Like xeroderma pigmentosum (XP), Cockayne syndrome (CS) is a disease where elements of nucleotide excision repair (NER) do not work properly.
The purpose of this repair mechanism is to remove DNA damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) light, chemicals, and various other environmental factors. Researchers from the group of biochemist Professor Julian Stingele from LMU's Gene Center Munich have now uncovered important details about the role of the CSB/ERCC6 and CSA/ERCC8 genes involved in Cockayne syndrome. These genes encode two enzymes associated with DNA repair. The results of their work have been published in the journal."Our data point to a new, previously unknown function of these two genes and their gene products in the repair of covalent DNA-protein interactions in the course of transcription," reports Stingele, referring to the cytotoxic, biologically undesirable crosslinking of proteins to DNA.In collaboration with researchers from the University of Cambridge, the scientists demonstrated that DNA-protein crosslinks present a physical obstacle to further transcription. Arresting transcription brings CS proteins to the blockade site
Cockayne Syndrome DNA Repair CSB/ERCC6 Gene CSA/ERCC8 Gene Genetic Disorder
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »
Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »
Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »