New Insider Deals and Commemoration of Rwandan Genocide

Former US President Bill Clinton, left, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa arrive to lay a wreath at a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, held at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, in Kigali, Rwanda, Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Rwandans are commemorating 30 years since the genocide in which an estimated 800,000 people were killed by government-backed extremists, shattering this small east African country that continues to grapple with the horrific legacy of the massacres. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) There are questions about whether genuine reconciliation has been achieved under the long rule of President Paul Kagame, whose rebel movement stopped the genocide and seized power

Rwandan Genocide Commemoration Reconciliation President Paul Kagame East Africa

