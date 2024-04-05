New Insider Deals and Bridge Collapse in Baltimore

New Insider Deals are here, and you’re going to love them! Cars drive on I-95 following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge , Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Baltimore . (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador — were filling potholes on the bridge when it collapsed in the middle of the night of March 26. Two were rescued, but the bodies of only two of the six who died have been recovered. for vessels involved in clearing debris.

The Army Corps of Engineers hopes to open a limited-access channel for barge container ships and some vessels moving cars and farm equipment by the end of this month and to restore normal capacity to Baltimore's port by May 31, the White House says. As much as $200 million in cargo normally moves through Baltimore’s port per day, and it is the leading hub for importing and exporting vehicles. in “quick release” emergency relief funds to get starte

