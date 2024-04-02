New Information Revealed in Murder Cases of Kwak, Karol-Chik, and Koenig

Attorneys for Zachary Kwak, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Joseph Koenig have filed court motions revealing new information related to their murder cases. Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik, Zachary Kwak and Joseph Koenig allegedly hurled landscaping rocks at motorists during a deadly crime spree last April. The trio is scheduled to go on trial in June, but details are already emerging about what allegedly went down and how they plan to fight their charges.

Kwak, Karol-Chik, and Koenig appeared in court on April 1 for their arraignments. They had successfully argued earlier this year to be tried separately

