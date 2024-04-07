New Housing Legislation in California Aims to Address Housing Crisis

In recent years, California lawmakers have approved a flurry of legislation aimed at increasing the housing supply and addressing the state’s decades-in-the-making housing crisis . Many of the changes are modest — rather than creating massive apartment towers or sprawling new subdivisions, they are meant to add moderate density in existing neighborhoods.

It’s the type of “missing middle” housing that advocates say will help the Bay Area Senate Bill 9, passed in 2021, is one such change: it allows single-family homeowners around the state to split their lots in two, and build two homes on each lot

California Housing Legislation Housing Crisis Housing Supply Single-Family Homeowners Lot Splitting Moderate Density

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OakTribNews / 🏆 597. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Public housing can’t solve California’s housing crisisCalifornia residents are living through the fallout of these burdensome zoning restrictions and bad policy decisions. The solution: government needs to get out of the way.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

New legislation seeks to increase voter registration among California youthThe legislation would ensure all high school students in California receive the opportunity to pre-register to vote by the end of their 11th grade year.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

New bill may boost California AG's enforcement powers over housing lawCalifornia's attorney general may be getting more muscle to discipline local governments that have violated state housing law via a new bill that would allow fines to be levied more quickly.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Indian farmers protest in New Delhi demanding new legislation for minimum crop pricesIndian farmers are protesting in the Indian capital to press their demand for new legislation that would guarantee minimum profitable prices for their crops. They came in trains and buses instead of their tractors, which authorities had blocked from reaching New Delhi by barricading highways.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

In 1st, SF supervisors overturn Mayor Breed's veto of controversial housing legislationLegislation to limit height and density restrictions on buildings in certain areas of San Francisco will move forward after supervisors overturned a veto from Mayor London Breed.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

California Proposes Legislation to Protect Victims of Online HarassmentNewly proposed state legislation in California would allow victims of 'doxing' to take their case to court and seek justice. Currently, there are no civil protections in place for victims of online harassment.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »