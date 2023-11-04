New House Speaker Mike Johnson Meets with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine to Discuss Aid

New House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) raised eyebrows Friday after U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink posted a photo announcing that she met with the Speaker to discuss Ukraine aid.to discuss the importance of enabling Ukraine to stop Russian aggression in Europe,” Brink posted Friday morning in English and Ukrainian.Johnson has previously voted against sending more aid to Ukraine, but since becoming House Speaker, he has expressed openness to the idea

. The new speaker told the senators Ukraine needs U.S. aid as it battles Russia, but that there was no way President Joe Biden’s request for a nearly $106 billion supplemental funding request that included Israel could be passed through the House. Johnson’s meeting with Brink comes during a massive fight in Congress over sending more aid to Ukraine. Congress has already committed $113 billion in American taxpayer funds to Ukraine since February 2022 — roughly $5 billion per month since Russia invaded Ukraine. In August, the Biden administration requested $24 billion more to last through the end of 2023, but House Republicans effectively killed that plan, taking down former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at the same time. Now, the Biden administration has requested $61 billion for Ukraine as part of a package of $105 billion that would also include $14 billion for Israel as it battles the Palestinian terrorist organization Hama

