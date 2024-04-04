New Horror Comedy Film 'Weir' Features a Twisted Ballerina

The video shows Weir ’s titular ballerina, who decides to stop pretending as a normal innocent little girl by unleashing her true nature to her inexperienced kidnappers. The film debuts in theaters on April 19.“Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight,” the official synopsis reads.

“In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.”hails from the Radio Silence team consisting of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not, Scream VI). Written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick, the horror comedy stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Alisha Weir, William Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud, and Giancarlo Esposit

Horror Comedy Weir Ballerina Kidnapping Film

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

25-Year-Old Adam Sandler Comedy Accidentally Foreshadowed Cole Sprouse’s Divisive New Horror MovieLisa Frankenstein is a full-circle role.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

New IF Posters See Ryan Reynolds Making Friends in John Krasinski’s New Comedy MovieJohn Krasinski shares a new poster for IF, the upcoming family comedy movie releasing in May that stars Ryan Reynolds.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Lisa Frankenstein Gets Home Video Release DateThe horror-comedy's home video release is right around the corner.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Glen Powell First Proved He Was a Star in This Horror Comedy SeriesRebecca Schriesheim is a Features Writer for Collider. She&039;s a graduate of DePaul University where she studied Cinema and Media, and currently resides Chicago.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Ick Cast: Brandon Routh & Mena Suvari to Lead Horror Comedy MovieBrandon Routh and Mena Suvari have signed on for the leading roles in the upcoming horror movie titled, Ick.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

The Lair of the White Worm Blu-ray Release Date Set for Hugh Grant Horror ComedyKen Russell's horror comedy film The Lair of the White Worm is finally getting a Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Lionsgate.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »