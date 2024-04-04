New Horror Comedy Film 'Weir' Features a Twisted Ballerina

The video shows Weir ’s titular ballerina, who decides to stop pretending as a normal innocent little girl by unleashing her true nature to her inexperienced kidnappers. The film debuts in theaters on April 19.“Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight,” the official synopsis reads.
“In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.”hails from the Radio Silence team consisting of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not, Scream VI). Written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick, the horror comedy stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Alisha Weir, William Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud, and Giancarlo Esposit
