New Home Sales Tumbled in August. Rising Mortgage Rates Are One Reason.

The pullback comes as homes remain in short supply—inventory at the end of August was about 14% lower than a year ago, according to a trade group. The seasonally-adjusted annual rate of new home sales fell 8.7% from July’s revised rate to 675,000 in August, the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development said Tuesday.

Economists had expected a shallower decline to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 699,000, according to FactSet. The rate, which is based on contract signings, was the lowest since March. Sales were 5.8% higher than one year prior—a slower gain than July’s 36.1% increase.

August’s sales data is the latest downbeat reading for the new construction side of the housing market, which benefited earlier this year from the low supply of previously owned homes for sale as mortgage rates rose and homeowners opted to stay in place. The lower-than-expected read on contract signings follows news earlier this month that single-family housing starts in August sunk 4.3% from one month prior, and builder confidence measured by the National Association of Home Builders turned negative.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Home sales, home prices showed little movement in Huntsville area in AugustInventory rising, but still not enough to meet area's demand.

US: New Home Sales decline to 675K in August vs. 700K expectedSales of new single‐family houses tumbled 8.7% in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 675,000, the data published jointly by the US Census

U.S. new-home sales fall 8.7% in August amid high mortgage ratesNew-home sales stood at an annual rate of 675,000 in August, compared with 739,000 in the prior month.

New home sales fell in August as housing market sends mixed signalsSales of new homes fell in August, showing that the housing market is still feeling the burden of higher mortgage rates.

Home sales slide more than expected in August as high mortgage rates sideline buyersThough new home sales remain supported by a dearth of previously owned homes on the market, the resurgence in mortgage rates is reducing affordability for many prospective home buyers.

Costco earnings, United Natural Foods, new home sales: 3 things to watch By Investing.comCostco earnings, United Natural Foods, new home sales: 3 things to watch

Sales of newly built homes slumped more than expected in August. It’s the latest sign of pressure on this bright spot in the housing market as mortgage rates rise.

The seasonally-adjusted annual rate of new home sales fell 8.7% from July’s revised rate to 675,000 in August, the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development said Tuesday. Economists had expected a shallower decline to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 699,000, according to FactSet. The rate, which is based on contract signings, was the lowest since March. Sales were 5.8% higher than one year prior—a slower gain than July’s 36.1% increase.

August’s sales data is the latest downbeat reading for the new construction side of the housing market, which benefited earlier this year from the low supply of previously owned homes for sale as mortgage rates rose and homeowners opted to stay in place. The lower-than-expected read on contract signings follows news earlier this month that single-family housing starts in August sunk 4.3% from one month prior, and builder confidence measured by the National Association of Home Builders turned negative.

The pullback comes as homes remain in short supply—housing inventory measured by the National Association of Realtors at the end of August was about 14% lower than one year prior—but demand remains tempered by rising mortgage rates.

“We now have an intensifying tug of war between the need for new homes to fill the supply vacuum but the price affordability problem is only growing,” Peter Boockvar, an economist and chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group, wrote in reaction to the data. It is incentives offered by builders “that are keeping their sales afloat,” he added.

August’s drop came as 30-year fixed mortgage rates measured by Freddie Mac ascended past 7% for the first time since late 2022, according to weekly data. Since then, rates have remained high: Freddie Mac’s weekly mortgage rate was 7.19% as of last Thursday. Movement in the 10-year Treasury yield since then suggests the weekly reading, expected Thursday, has further to climb: The 10-year Treasury yield, with which mortgage rates often move, was at its highest level since October 2007 on Wednesday at 3 p.m., according to Dow Jones Market Data.

That could bode poorly for sales in September. Pending home sales measured by Redfin over the four-week period ended Sept. 17 were 13% lower than one year prior, the brokerage said last week. “Mortgage rates are sitting near a two-decade high and U.S. home prices rose 3% year over year during the four weeks ending September 17, pushing monthly housing payments to an all-time high,” the brokerage said.

Still, it’s not all bleak: new home sales in August remained higher than one year prior, notes Zillow senior economist Nicole Bachaud. “There is still a large backlog of homes in the funnel that should continue making their way to the market in the coming months, giving more opportunities for home buyers to jump on the new construction train,” Bachaud said in a statement. “As the existing home market remains tight for the foreseeable future, new construction will continue to be an important factor in the housing market moving forward.”

Builder stocks were slightly lower on Tuesday, with two exchange-traded funds tracking the industry and related companies, the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB), both down about 0.5% on Tuesday afternoon.

Write to Shaina Mishkin at shaina.mishkin@dowjones.com