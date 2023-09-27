New home in Cumberland County with mountain views for $790K: Cool Spaces

The kitchen features an island with sink, and seating for three, tile backsplash, ceiling-height cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and a six-burner professional gas stove. This stylish ranch-style home offers convenient first floor living near the Blue Mountains in Cumberland County.

The new home is among the almost two dozen in the 2023 PA Parade of Homes, sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg.

Sep. 27, 2023, 5:11 a.m.Published:A Cool Spaces home at 20 Suebecca Drive in Middlesex Township.

