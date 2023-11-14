New Heat Pump Prototype Could Revolutionize Home Heating

For now, the window heat pump in apartment 1D sticks out like a sore thumb. Set between off-white lace curtains, it looks like a brand-new oven installed in a grandma’s living room. The heat pump replaced a radiator — those rattling, hissing things that are hallmarks of most old buildings in New York City. And if the heat pump proves itself this winter, it could one day make its way into virtually every room in every home in the city’s public housing system.

And that could just be the start for the future of home heating. The prototype in this room at the Woodside Houses in Queens, New York, is already an engineering feat that New York state has funneled tens of millions of dollars into developing because nothing like it was on the market. Heat pumps can both heat and cool a home. To be sure, more complicated versions of the appliance have been around for a while. This one is novel because it’s simple. It can sit on a sill and plug into a wall like a window AC uni

United States Headlines Read more: VERGE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SCİENCENEWS: New Student Competition to Address Impacts of Extreme Heat in Underserved CommunitiesTen Across is launching a new student competition designed to inspire the development of new and innovative solutions to address the impacts of extreme heat in poor and underserved communities in the Ten Across region. Five teams will be selected to present their solutions to a panel of expert judges. The winning team solution will receive a $100K prize: $25K to go to the student team’s institution and an additional $75K grant to prototype the solution. Fifty thousand dollars will be given to the grand prize winner’s community partner to support implementation of the winning solution. The remaining four finalist teams will each receive $10K. A $10K People’s Choice prize will also be awarded. highlights a troubling heat trajectory—the planet is getting hotter and disadvantaged communities are being hardest hit

Source: ScienceNews | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Man at Arms Gets Some New TMNT Armor with Mattel's New CrossoverBy the Power of Grayskull! Two worlds are coming together: the Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This comes out of Mattel's new Turtles of Grayskull line, which finally brings two mighty toy franchises of the 80s to join forces.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

VOGUEMAGAZİNE: New Cookbook Explores New York City's Asian RestaurantsMade Here is a new cookbook that delves into the kitchens of New York City 's Asian communities, featuring recipes, profiles, and photographs from 43 restaurants across 24 neighborhoods. The book is self-published by Send Chinatown Love, a volunteer-run organization that supported small businesses in New York Chinatown during the pandemic.

Source: voguemagazine | Read more »

LUXURYDAİLY: Rimowa Unveils New Boutique in New York CityRimowa is opening a new boutique at 645 Madison Avenue in New York City . The 12,300-square-foot flagship store features a new store concept and offers a couture experience, exclusive VIP corners, and a multidisciplinary art space. The store is designed with a specific visual narrative, curated textures, and a coordinated color scheme. The brand's signature Valentino Red shade is used throughout the storefront.

Source: LuxuryDaily | Read more »

ENGADGET: Apple's New iMac: A Familiar Design with a New ChipThe new iMac from Apple is almost identical to the 2021 model, with a lovely 24-inch screen and multicolor exterior. The only difference is the new M3 processor. While the design and performance are impressive, there are some concerns about the specs of the lower-end model.

Source: engadget | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: Marvel Introduces an All-New IlluminatiMarvel's new Thanos series reveals a new lineup of the Illuminati.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »