New Harry Potter Toy Collection Keeps the Magic Alive

For well over twenty years, the Harry Potter franchise has been an integral part of pop culture and a conversation starter for an entire generation who formed bonds because of their Hogwarts houses and shared passion for the series' characters.

This is why it is no surprise that one of the first things that Tom Felton and I discussed at the start of our interview is the fact that, like Felton and his character Draco Malfoy, I was also sorted into Slytherin by every Sorting Hat quiz I have ever taken. A few weeks back, Tom Felton joined me via video call from his back garden to discuss the latest bit of Harry Potter merch arriving soon courtesy of a new partnership between Kinder Joy and Funko. The new Harry Potter Toy Collection aims to keep the magic of the Wizarding World alive for a new generation by creating collectible toys that fans of all ages can create new memories with

Harry Potter Franchise Pop Culture Conversation Starter Hogwarts Houses Characters Tom Felton Draco Malfoy Slytherin Sorting Hat Quiz Collectible Toys Wizarding World

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Kors Collection Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear CollectionMichael Kors Collection Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »

Jason Wu Collection Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear CollectionJason Wu Collection Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »

C# Collection Expressions and Collection InitializersSee code examples for C collection initializers and collection expressions! Compare and contrast the readability of these different examples.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Harry Potter Characters Become Titans In Epic Anime Crossover ArtHarry Potter makes the jump to anime.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Hogwarts Legacy Player Discovers Secret From the Books We Didn't Know ExistedHogwarts Legacy holds so many secrets for Harry Potter fans.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Everything Coming to Max in April 2024All eight Harry Potter movies are returning to Max in April.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »