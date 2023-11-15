New Hampshire to announce primary date, ending speculation and controversy

New Hampshire's Secretary of State Bill Scanlan is set to announce Wednesday New Hampshire's primary date, ending monthslong speculation and controversy involving President Biden, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and state officials.

For more than 100 years, New Hampshire has traditionally held the first primary election in the country- a point of pride for the small New England state, and since 1975, the state has had a law requiring it be held at least a week before any other primary nominating contest. While the Republican National Committee (RNC) continues to embrace New Hampshire as the first primary state, earlier this year, the DNC approved a new early primary schedule, supported by Mr. Biden, that disrupted the traditional Iowa caucus-to-New Hampshire early primary slate that had been in place for over 50 years. It stripped New Hampshire of its esteemed 'first-in-the-nation' primary status, and elevated South Carolina to the first primary slo

