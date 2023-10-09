New guidance ties together heart disease, obesity, and kidney problems

The American Heart Association issued guidance on Monday redefining cardiovascular disease risk to coordinate care based on the links between the heart, kidneys, and metabolism better.

Cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, or CKM, is a new way to describe the overlap in disease processes, helping practitioners make earlier diagnoses for improved intervention outcomes.

The move comes as a response to record-high levels of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, both of which are metabolic disorders that are also risk factors for poor cardiovascular health and kidney failure. The fragmented care for these conditions contributes to difficulties in early treatment. headtopics.com

"The advisory suggests ways that professionals from different specialties can better work together as part of one unified team to treat the whole patient," Ndumele said in a press statement. The advisory also provides a five-point ranked disease stage indicator to coordinate communication between practitioners and patients better.

Those with"Stage 2" already have certain metabolic disorders, including diabetes or obesity, that may require treatment with pharmaceuticals such as Ozempic or Wegovy. Those with chronic kidney disease would also fall into this category. headtopics.com

"Stage 3" involves asymptomatic cardiovascular disease, while"Stage 4" is symptomatic, with or without kidney failure. Physician Natalie Azar told USA Today that this should be used as a framework for healthcare practitioners and patients.

"We can all look and say, 'Where do I fit along here? Where do my patients fit along here?'" Azar said."The point is not to progress. The point is to regress. headtopics.com

Read more:

dcexaminer »

The Debrief with Chris Irvine: What happened in Congress and at the White House last weekWashington Examiner Staff

Reporter's Notebook: McCarthy is no longer House speaker, but the Senate tries to project normalcyWashington Examiner Staff

Biden border wall flip-flop won’t solve border crisisWashington Examiner

Colorado Supreme Court needs to end the harassment of Jack PhillipsMatt Lamb is a contributor to the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog.

The Debrief with Conn Carroll: The Biden administration's incoherent border responseWashington Examiner Staff

Israel's annihilation of Hamas is the proportionate responseWashington Examiner