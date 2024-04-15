New Green Hydrogen Technology for Decarbonizing Food Systems

New green hydrogen technology is slowly crawling into the global economy, deploying electrolysis to squeeze hydrogen from water instead of natural gas or coal. So far, much of the interest has focused on green hydrogen as a transportation fuel. However, food systems are also a significant sector in need of a decarbonization makeover. The latest development involves a futuristic electrolyzer-based protein-growing process from the Finnish startup Solar Foods.

Solar Foods has been producing Solein only in small batches at its lab near Helsinki for markets in Singapore, where it has already received approval from food regulators. Apparently we ain’t seen nothing yet. Factory 01 will double as an R&D facility leading to next-level scale-up. “That’s why Factory 02 will eventually scale up the bioprocess as well as the production process: it would not be located in an industrial park, it would more likely fill an industrial park,” Solar Foods CEO and co-founder Pasi Vainikka said in a press statement.

The IPCEI program selected Solar Foods for approval as a hydrogen project in September of 2022, based on the company’s €600 million investment program including R&D towards Factory 02.

Green Hydrogen Electrolyzer Decarbonization Food Systems Technology

