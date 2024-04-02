New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

The month of April is upon us, and for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, that means a number of new games on the way. This month's batch includes games spanning multiple genres and established franchises. One of the nicest things about Xbox Game Pass is that subscribers are often given access to games on day one, and this month has two such examples: Botany Manor and Harold Halibut.
The list of announced games and their release dates can be found below: Xbox Game Pass Highlights in AprilIt should be noted that EA Sports PGA Tour is exclusively available through EA Play. The rest of the games on today's list will be available to all subscribers. That's definitely a good thing, as this list offers a pretty good start to the month of April! The most notable of these games is probably Shadow of the Tomb Raide
