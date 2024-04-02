New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2024

It feels like we just went through a ton of new games in March, but the Xbox Game Pass train doesn't stop chugging along. It's April 2nd, and since Microsoft didn't want anyone confused on April Fool's Day, the company is back with the next round of games that are coming (and leaving) the subscription service. In a blog post, Xbox has announced what's new for Game Pass in the first half of April 2024.

There is one game that is available to play right now, some more games that are coming throughout the rest of the month, and a number of games that are leaving the subscription service. Let's jump in! Launching on Xbox Game Pass in April 2024 Here's everything that's coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of April 2024: Superhot: Mind Control Delete - April 2nd The first game to come out in April on Game Pass is Superhot: Mind Control Delete, which launches on April 2nd and is available on Cloud, Console, and P

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BGR / 🏆 234. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in AprilXbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to a number of new games in April, including Botany Manor, Harold Halibut, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass April 2024 Games Include Lego 2K DriveHere are the new Xbox Game Pass games for the first half of April 2024, including Lego 2K Drive, Harold Halibut, and EA Sports PGA Tour.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

New Games Announced for Xbox Game Pass in April 2024A mix of day-one releases, older faces, and returning games have been announced for Xbox Game Pass in April 2024. The first wave of games started with Ark: Survival Ascended on April 1, followed by F1 23 and Superhot: Mind Control Delete. Botany Manor and Harold Halibut are day-one releases towards the end of the period. Lego 2K Drive and EA Sports PGA Tour make their Game Pass debut, while Kona and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition return.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

New Xbox Game Pass Game Reminds Users 'How Fun Games Used to Be'A new Xbox Game Pass game feels straight out of yesteryear.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass gets its first Activision Blizzard game very soonAn Activision Blizzard title is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, opening the floodgates for more to come.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass Adds Its Best Horror Game So Far This YearXbox Game Pass just got a popular horror game.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »