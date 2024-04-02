New Games Announced for Xbox Game Pass in April 2024

During April 2024, a mix of day-one releases, older faces, and returning games have been announced for Xbox Game Pass. The first wave of games started with Ark: Survival Ascended on April 1, followed by F1 23 and Superhot: Mind Control Delete.

Botany Manor and Harold Halibut are day-one releases towards the end of the period. Lego 2K Drive and EA Sports PGA Tour make their Game Pass debut, while Kona and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition return.

