New Firmware Update Improves Xbox Series X Controller

A new firmware update has been released via the Xbox Insiders program that makes some improvements and changes to the Xbox Series X controller. The update is titled V5.21.3237.0, and it is obviously also applicable to Xbox Series S users, as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S share the same controller. That said, with the update downloaded on your Xbox Series X console or Xbox Series S console, you should notice various improvements, especially if you use a wired headset .

While wireless headsets continue to be frustratingly plagued with various issues on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, wired headsets just got a lot better. If you use a wired headset, you will know there are unexpected disconnections. This issue -- which has been a major thorn in the side of Xbox players for years now -- should be resolved with the latest update. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers also sometimes suffer from thumbstick calibrations issue

