New Film 'In The Grey' to Feature Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal

Plot details remain under wraps for In The Grey , though it will reportedly follow “a group who operates in the middle of criminality and the law.” Along with Cavill and Gyllenhaal, the film stars “Guy creates a wonderful environment on set,” Cavill said. “It’s a creative freedom, certainly… In Guy’s case, it really is like family… there is a shorthand, there is a freedom of friendship.”Cavill and González both play major roles in Ritchie’s latest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Releasing in United States theaters on April 19, 2024, the movie also stars Henry Golding, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, and more. “Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming,” the synopsis for the film reads. “The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.” Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, previously starred in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, which was released in 202

