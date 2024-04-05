New Film in Nigeria Remembers Chibok Schoolgirls Kidnapping

A new film in Nigeria is being screened to remember the nearly 100 schoolgirls who are still in captivity 10 years after they were seized from their school in the country's northeast.

Nigeria Film Schoolgirls Kidnapping Captivity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A film in Nigeria remembers the Chibok girls abducted 10 years ago, and unites heartbroken familiesA new film in Nigeria is being screened to remember the nearly 100 schoolgirls who are still in captivity 10 years after they were seized from their school in the country’s northeast.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

A film in Nigeria remembers the Chibok girls abducted 10 years ago, and unites heartbroken familiesA new film in Nigeria is being screened to remember the nearly 100 schoolgirls who are still in captivity 10 years after they were seized from their school in the country’s northeast. At least 276 girls were kidnapped during the April 2014 attack that stunned the world, but most have since regained their freedom.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Kevin Spacey’s new film premiered at AMC Fashion District, after Philadelphia Film Society canceled screeningKevin Spacey, who stars in the indie thriller 'Peter Five Eight,' attended the film's premiere and cocktail reception.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

A celebration of sexuality among people with disabilities in film at San Diego Latino Film FestivalFilmmaker Daniel Gonçalves, and Shanna Katz Kattari, an associate professor at the University of Michigan, discuss the topic of sexuality and disability explored in Gonçalves' film, 'Acsexybility,' being screened at the San Diego Latino Film Festival on March...

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

'Girls State' documentary premieres at DOC110 Film Festival screening at Siskel Film CenterChicago's acclaimed DOC10 Film Festival has a preview premiere of 'Girls State' Wednesday night.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »