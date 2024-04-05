New Film 'Argylle' Explores the World of Espionage and Cats

Elly Howard, a reclusive cat-loving author, discovers that her bestselling espionage novels about the secret agent Argylle mirror the actions of a real spy organization. With the help of a feline-hating spy named Aidan, they must stay one step ahead of the syndicate's assassins and prevent a global crisis .

The film Argylle, directed by Vaughn and starring Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, and more, follows their thrilling adventure.

Argylle Film Espionage Cats Author Spy Syndicate Global Crisis Adventure

