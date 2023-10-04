Weaver and designer Dorothy Liebes helped define the look and feel of 20th century luxury, from first-class airline seats to movie backdrops, hotel suites to bathing suits, metallic wallpaper to car upholstery.with whom she worked, including Frank Lloyd Wright, Henry Dreyfuss and Donald Desky, her fame has dimmed since her death in 1972.

"She pioneered a new role for the textile designer as a partner to industry," says Susan Brown, the museum's associate curator and acting head of textiles, who co-organized the exhibit with Alexa Griffith Winton, manager of content and curriculum.

Liebes collaborated not just with architects and designers but with major brands like Lurex and DuPont. In addition to her design expertise, Liebes could communicate it. She frequently appeared on television and in magazines, and mentored young weavers and designers in her studios in California and, later,A collection of textiles is seen as part of"A Dark, A Light, A Bright: The Designs of Dorothy Liebes," an exhibit that runs through Feb. headtopics.com

"Don’t be afraid of color," Liebes said."Color is heady stuff, and the more one lives with it (as the 20th century man does), the more one can digest. After all, it isn’t the color, but the combination of colors and values.

The idea of using small items like throw pillows to add pops of color to an interior is a direct legacy of Liebes’ influence, the curators say.A Modern Mix Of Handwoven, Power-loomed

