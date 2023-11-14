New EU methane emissions limits put pressure on U.S. LNG suppliers

The EU's new methane emissions limits are putting pressure on U.S. LNG suppliers to improve their production and export operations. The rules, which include maximum methane intensity values, align with Democrats' push for the U.S. to update its approval process for assessing LNG climate impacts. The U.S. was the largest LNG exporter globally in the first half of 2023, and its LNG exports to the EU tripled in value last year. Currently, 16 LNG export projects are under review in the U.S.

