New entrances open at San Diego International Airport's Terminal 1

Passengers and employees walk around the outside of Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport, Oct. 27, 2023.

Passengers planning to fly out or drop off someone at San Diego International Airport should be prepared for some construction and maybe some confusion over a new entrance at Terminal 1. “For motorists heading westbound on North Harbor Drive, the new entrance will come a little earlier than the old entrance, the previous entrance,” said airport spokesperson Nicole Hall. “We encourage people to look for directional signs, stay in your right lane and be prepared to take that new entrance.”

Lemon Grove resident Paul Silatolu was dropped off at the airport with his wife and baby in the car on Friday. He was headed to San Jose.“This construction has been here for a really long time. Terminal 1 has been a nightmare, everyone knows that. You got to get here early,” the new father said.“I did notice a big difference on what it would look like in the future,” Silatolu said. “There are some big changes that are hopefully for the better and I think it's going to be beautiful here. headtopics.com

After that comes the first phase of the new Terminal 1 building. It’s scheduled to open in late summer 2025, with 19 gates.As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.

