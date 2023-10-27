New electric vehicle charging station plant builds on Illinois' existing EV infrastructure

Production on next generation charging stations is now underway in Libertyville, where Netherlands-based based EVBox is planning its U.S. headquarters.

Production on next-generation charging stations is now underway in Libertyville, where Netherlands-based EVBox is establishing its U.S. headquarters. Samuels made those comments on Friday as he displayed the company’s newest DC fast charging tower at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new factory and headquarters.

"We are working on remote diagnostics because the reliability, the uptime, the success rate of the charging session, that is key for us,” Samuels said. "We are seeing manufacturing grow in Lake County,” said Rep. Brad Schneider, who represents Illinois' 10th Congressional District, which includes the site.Lion Electric builds EV school buses and other trucks at its plant in Joliet. California-based Rivian builds a line of SUV’s, pickup trucks and commercial delivery vehicles for Amazon at its 3.3 million-square-foot facility in downstate Normal. headtopics.com

