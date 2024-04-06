New Drama 'Lovely Runner' Releases Stills of Emotional Reunion

Writer Lee Si Eun's new time-slip romance drama, ' Lovely Runner ', follows the story of Im Sol , a devoted fan who goes back in time to 2008 to save her favorite artist Ryu Sun Jae . In newly released stills, Im Sol reunites with Ryu Sun Jae and becomes overwhelmed with emotion, bursting into tears.

Ryu Sun Jae is confused by her response but still comforts her.

Lovely Runner Drama Time-Slip Romance Im Sol Ryu Sun Jae Emotional Reunion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



soompi / 🏆 574. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Hye Yoon And Byun Woo Seok’s Drama “Lovely Runner” Unveils Character Relationship ChartUpcoming drama “Lovely Runner” has released a character relationship chart! Based on a popular web novel and penned by “True Beauty” writer Lee Si Eun, “Lovely Runner” is a new time-slip romance drama that asks the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon...

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

New Time-Slip Romance Drama 'Lovely Runner' Teases Fans with a Glimpse of the StoryThe newly released preview for Episode 1 of the time-slip romance drama 'Lovely Runner' gives fans a glimpse of the story, where a devoted fan wakes up in the year 2008 and tries to save her favorite artist from his tragic fate.

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kim Hye Yoon And Byun Woo Seok’s Upcoming Drama “Lovely Runner” Unveils Special PostertvN's upcoming drama “Lovely Runner” has released a new poster! Based on a popular web novel and penned by “True Beauty” writer Lee Si Eun, “Lovely Runner” is a new time-slip romance drama that asks the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon...

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials - Explaining the EndingMaze Runner: The Scorch Trials is the second film in the Maze Runner trilogy, one that ends with its share of twists, turns, and shocking revelations. After the ending of The Maze Runner, Thomas and his friends - a group dubbed the Gladers - are taken inside a WCKD facility. WCKD is the morally gray organization of Maze Runner's universe, responsible for creating the titular maze from the first movie and experimenting on immune children to find a cure to a disease known only as the Flare. Much like in The Maze Runner, and the ending of Maze Runner: The Death Cure, WCKD is a vital element of Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials' ending. The film begins in a similar vein to the second Maze Runner book in chronological order, with Thomas and his friends in WCKD's facility before escaping to the Scorch, a vast stretch of desert that will further test the immunes so that WCKD can develop a cure

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, KARA’s Han Seung Yeon, And Park Tae Hwan To Make Cameos In “Lovely Runner”Get ready for some exciting special appearances in tvN’s upcoming drama “Lovely Runner”! Based on a popular web novel and penned by “True Beauty” writer Lee Si Eun, “Lovely Runner” is a new time-slip romance drama that asks the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?”...

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kim Hye Yoon Portrays Multifaceted Role As Both Adult Fan Girl And Resolute Student In “Lovely Runner”“Lovely Runner” has dropped more stills of Kim Hye Yoon! Based on a popular web novel and penned by “True Beauty” writer Lee Si Eun, “Lovely Runner” is a new time-slip romance drama that asks the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon...

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »