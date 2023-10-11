New Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop Wave Includes 5 GITD Exclusives

No Wednesday Funko Pop drop would be complete without new anime figures, and this week has been all about Dragon Ball Z. A huge wave of new DBZ Funko Pops has gone live, and includes 5 glow-in-the dark exclusives of Burter, Ginyu, Guldo, Jiece, and Recoome – all from Entertainment Earth. The common lineup consists of non-glow variants of these Pops.

A full breakdown of the new Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop additions can be found below. Naturally, you'll want to go after the glow-in-the-dark versions of these Pop figures first, and you'll find them here at Entertainment Earth along with the commons. The commons should also be available here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon at some point in the near future.

On a related note, Hot Topic's Dragon Ball Goku & Krillin Funko Pop 2-pack exclusive is still available here at Hot Topic at the time of writing. Where to Catch Up With Dragon BallDragon Ball is currently planning to reveal a mysterious teaser for some kind of new project now in the works during a panel planned for New York Comic Con 2023 later this month. It's yet to be revealed what this new teaser will be for, but it will have some pretty big guests in attendance so fans are definitely curious as to what it could end up being for. headtopics.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was actually the last anime project released for the franchise as there has yet to be any word on when it will be continuing. You can currently catch up with Dragon Ball Super and many of the Dragon Ball movies now streaming with Crunchyroll to get ready for what could be coming in the franchise next.

Read more:

ComicBook »

NYCC 2023 Funko Pops: Here's Where To Get The ExclusivesFunko's Heavy Metal Halloween New York Comic Con 2023 Pop exclusives drop on October 13th.

Here Are The Best Funko Pop Deals For Amazon Prime Day Round 2Thousands of Funko Pops are on sale for Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

Funko Pop Wednesdays: Here's Where to Get The Drops For October 11thCheck out the latest Funko Pop drops every Wednesday.

Save Up to 33% on Funko Pop Advent Calendars Before Amazon Prime Day Ends TonightNow's a great time to get started on holiday shopping, and these Advent calendars would make excellent gifts.

eBay Announces New York Comic Con Plans, Including Hyper-Exclusive Funko PartnershipeBay Live is going to bring some incredibly rare Funko pops and convention exclusives to fans at home.

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (2023) - The A.V. ClubPop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.