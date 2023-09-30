New documentary on rocker Roger Waters accuses him of repeated acts of antisemitism

Rockstar Roger Waters, who was a founding member of Pink Floyd, has once again come under fire for his controversial imagery and rhetoric about Zionism. Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) released a documentary entitled"The Dark Side of Roger Waters" on Wednesday, however, condemning him for antisemitism.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Roger Waters performs on stage at The O2 Arena during the 'This is Not A Drill' tour, on June 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)BACKLASH AGAINST ROGER WATERS FOR ANTISEMITISM CONTINUES, INCLUDING CALLS FOR PROSECUTION AMONG JEWISH GROUPS"Mr Waters has always insisted that he is not an antisemite, but our investigation has revealed e-mails from Mr Waters in which he proposed writing ‘Dirty k***’ on the inflatable pig habitually floated above his concerts and suggested ‘bombing’ audiences with confetti in the shape of swastikas, Stars of David, dollar signs and other symbols," the CAA wrote in aabout its documentary.

While the documentary states that the pig has featured a Christian crucifix and an Islamic crescent as well, and included Waters himself previously noting"the Star of David is only part of a group of symbols that represent Dogma," some testimonies said there was more to the story.

