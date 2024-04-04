New Doctor Who Audio Series Explores River Song's Fate Beyond Death

A new Doctor Who audio series will explore River Song 's fate beyond the events of her death, confirming Alex Kingston 's return to the Whoniverse . Kingston made her first appearance as the companion and later wife to the Doctor in season 4's two-part adventure "Silence in the Library/Forest of the Dead.

" While later appearances fleshed out her complicated relationship with the Time Lord, the Doctor Who companion marked the end of her story, as River sacrificed her life to prevent the Doctor from wasting his own to save the visitors trapped in the Library's computer core. While Doctor Who season 14 begins in May, the Time Lord's wife opens a new chapter in her life as Big Finish announces The Death and Life of River Song, a brand-new line of audio dramas led by Kingsto

