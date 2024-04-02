New Device Uses Pulsed Sound Energy to Fight Cancer

Doctors in Orange County are hopeful a new ground-breaking device can change cancer therapy as we know it. The device is said to blast tumor cells with pulsed sound energy, a technology that experts say could be the holy grail in the fight against cancer. There are only eight devices in the world, and one of them is at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo. When Michael Farris, a father of three, turned 50 years old, he was in the prime of his life. Or so he thought.

"I was an active cyclist, road rider," said Farris."I'd ride at least a hundred miles a week, three to four days a week.""During the procedure, they found what they suspected to be a tumor, cancerous tumor," said Farris."Subsequent CT scan found out that it had metastasized fairly aggressively to the liver." The scan showed tumors had taken over 90% of Farris' liver. Despite not having cancer in his family and showing little to no symptoms, Farris was diagnosed with stage 4 cance

